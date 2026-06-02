Silent Hill: Townfall will hit PC and PS5 on September 24

Silent Hill: Townfall, from the studio formerly known as No Code, will hit PC and PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2026.

Screen Burn Interactive is the team behind acclaimed horror works Stories Untold and Observation, and Townfall is their twisted take on Konami's Silent Hill universe. It's set in the '90s on St. Amelia, a chilly island off the coast of Scotland that's been mysteriously abandoned, thick with fog and dotted in traces of turmoil.

Simon Ordell keeps waking up in the waters along St. Amelia and, armed with a portable TV, he's on a mission to fix something, if only the monsters would stop stalking him. Townfall is in first-person, a rarity for the series, and it appears to feature puzzle elements amid the red-lit terrors and familial drama.



Townfall is part of Konami's broader revamp of the Silent Hill franchise that we're all currently enjoying, which includes the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and September's Silent Hill: f from NeoBards Entertainment and psychological horror writer Ryukishi07. It also includes Silent Hill: Ascension, but... we don't talk about that one.

Now is as good a time as any to mention that Silent Hill: f is an excellent installment in Konami's eeriest of worlds. Set in a rural Japanese town in the 1960s and starring high school student Shimizu Hinako, Silent Hill: f is filled with blood-stained beauty, satisfying melee combat and gross monsters made out of childhood trauma. There's really nothing better to slice to bits than that, but to be fair, we haven't yet seen what St. Amelia has in store.