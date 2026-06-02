Control Resonant will bend your reality on September 24, 2026

It's been about five months since our last look at Control Resonant, the much-anticipated sequel to 2019's Control from Remedy Entertainment, and now we know when it'll arrive: September 24, 2026. The date was announced as part of the PlayStation State of Play event today, but it'll also hit the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The date was revealed alongside a brief trailer that focuses a bit more on the story, which will start Dylan Faden, the brother of protagonist Jesse from the original game. The Hiss, a malevolent force unleashed on the Federal Bureau of Control, are running wild in the city of New York and Dylan is tasked with stopping them — something that's apparently causing a bit of friction in the FBC world. We also got a quick look at Jesse using her powers alongside Dylan, good news for fans who hoped we'd see more of her even though the game is focused on her brother.

The PlayStation Blog teases out the story a bit more, and it delves into the Jesse / Dylan relationship a bit. "Dylan's journey is shaped by Jesse's actions as humanity meets a new existential threat. She remains central and has a presence in the game, but he's the one moving the story forward," it reads.

"In Resonant, we go further into the Fadens' complicated past. Their lives have been anything but easy, and the cost of what they carry is about to come due. What lies ahead will push them further than either has gone before."

Pre-orders for Control Resonant are open as of today, and people who order the digital deluxe edition will get access to the game 48 hours early.