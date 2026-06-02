Onimusha: Way of the Sword arrives September 25 but there's a demo today

Onimusha: Way of the Sword now has a release date of September 25, 2026. Capcom showed off a new trailer for the sword-fighting game during Sony's State of Play showcase today. This one centers on a showpiece boss fight that takes place atop Mount Oe. It also gives some hints about the story context for how protagonist Miyamoto Musashi obtained his oni powers, which help him channel supernatural abilities in combat.

Fans have already been waiting a long time since the last entry in this series, but Capcom has released a 30-minute demo on PlayStation 5 that's available starting today to help the remaining time until fall feel a little faster. The demo will have you squaring off against plenty of genma, but you'll also get a taste of fighting Mushashi's rival swordsman Ganryu. Our hands-on time with an earlier demo suggested this game might be less punishing that its predecessors, while still offering plenty of demons to cut through. Now you can gauge that for yourself.