Until Dawn 2 looks like Cabin in the Woods, but in a jungle

A sequel to Until Dawn is in development at Liverpool studio Firesprite, and it's heading to PlayStation 5 in 2027. Until Dawn 2 appears to have all the trappings of the original choose-your-own adventure serial killer survival sim, but this time instead of being set on a snowy mountain, everything's going down on a tropical island.

Until Dawn 2 stars a cast of young-adult ghost hunters, all friends except for the random buff guy that no one seems to know. They operate a fledgling paranormal investigation channel and have just signed a deal with a TV network, so they're sent to a remote island to collect (or create) footage. There's your general gallivanting and cavorting amidst the waterfalls and greenery, and then suddenly a masked murderer with a machete slices open someone's torso. The sequel features the series' trademark quick-time events, complete with lethal consequences and plenty of gore, should you choose poorly.

Here's how Firesprite describes its approach to the sequel's mechanics:

"Will you risk injury to save a cute baby boar from a gnarly bear trap? Keep a scandalous affair going, even if it could blow up the group? Push someone to their breaking point, all for the sake of content that your intimidating boss says you need to get? This time, how you manage relationships within the crew matters more than ever, with some branches based on where things stand between characters. It's not just the huge moments, even small character moments can set off a Butterfly Effect, sending your story spinning off towards unforeseen consequences."



Until Dawn 2 is a standalone story and it seems to have a laser focus on the teenage slasher aesthetic, which is certainly a welcome angle of attack. In the trailer, the scene with the couple being interrupted mid-kiss in the forest could've been pulled directly out of Cabin in the Woods, a classic of the genre. Until Dawn came out in 2015 with a similar b-horror vibe, so these are all fine signs.

Until Dawn was a product of Supermassive Games and published by Sony, and it was a cult hit that spawned a few spinoffs, including the VR games Rush of Blood and The Inpatient. Supermassive's spiritual successor to Until Dawn, The Quarry, was published by 2K in 2022, and while it had fun moments, it lagged behind its progenitor in terms of overall flow and tension. The studio also released The Dark Pictures Anthology between 2019 and 2022. In early 2024, Supermassive's co-founders left the studio and a majority of its employees were laid off.

Firesprite, the team in charge of Until Dawn 2, was built by the former members of Wipeout house Studio Liverpool and fully purchased by Sony in 2021. Sony has owned the Until Dawn license from the beginning, hence the "spiritual successor" title on Supermassive's follow-ups, and it produced a 2025 film and remake based on the original game.