Poland wants to ban phones and smartwatches in schools

The Polish government has just approved a bill that would prohibit students under 16 years old from using their phones and smartwatches in school. It would still need to be approved by the country's parliament and President Karol Nawrocki before it becomes a law. If it does, students will not be allowed to use their devices the entire school day, even during their breaks and post-class activities, according to Notes from Poland. They will still be able to bring their devices, but schools will be required to provide a designated location where the students will have to leave them until it's time to go home.

Teachers and school staff won't be included in the ban, along with students with illnesses, disabilities and other special needs. Someone who has to monitor their blood sugar, for instance, can keep their electronics on them. Other students will be able to ask for and use their phones in case of emergencies. If the bill fully passes, it would come into force when the next school year starts on September 1.

"We propose a ban on the use of mobile phones during classes and breaks in primary schools," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. "This is not a perfect solution, we have no illusions about that, but we must address this serious problem, which is addiction to phones and the internet."

Poland will be following in the footsteps of other countries that have already banned phones in schools if the bill becomes a law. Italy introduced the same rule back in 2024 and extended the ban to high school kids last year. Starting in March this year, South Korea enforced a ban on students' phone use during school hours, as well. Researchers found that banning phones in classrooms in the Netherlands improved students' concentration and the school's social environment.

In addition, the Polish government also approved a bill requiring websites providing adult content to implement an age verification system to keep children out. UK was the first in the world to require age verification for online pornography back in 2019, and other regions and US states have since rolled out the same requirement.