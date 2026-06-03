Pokémon Champions hits iOS and Android on June 17

Folks who've been waiting to play Pokémon Champions on an iOS or Android device can do just that pretty soon. The latest Pokémon battle game is coming to mobile on June 17. It debuted on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 back in April.

If you've already been playing Pokémon Champions on a Nintendo console, you can continue where you left off on iOS and Android. After you link the mobile version of the game to the same Nintendo account, your save data will carry over. There's full support for cross-platform play as well.

This is a Pokémon battle game in the vein of Pokémon Stadium. You can use Pokémon Home to transfer in Pokémon you've captured in previous games and Pokémon Go. There's the option to recruit Pokémon in Pokémon Champions as well. Along with ranked battles, there's a casual mode, as well as private lobbies and online competitions. You'll earn victory points that you can use to (among other things) boost the stats of your Pokémon, switch up their move sets and unlock cosmetic items.

All players who log into Pokémon Champions between June 16 and September 1 will be able to claim Raichu for free. They'll also snag two mega stones that allow Raichu to mega evolve into Mega Raichu Y or Mega Raichu X.