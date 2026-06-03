VR exercise platform Supernatural is getting a second chance as an independent company

Meta recently made major cuts across its entire VR and metaverse division, laying off hundreds and shuttering three studios. The company also announced that the popular exercise app Supernatural would no longer be updated with fresh content. This was a bummer for fans, but there's good news on the horizon. Supernatural is coming back as a new and independently-owned app.

A new company called Supernatural Health is readying the app for launch this fall on the Meta Quest platform. The best part? The coaches are all back. The worst part? Subscription prices are going up, to $180 a year from $100 a year. The monthly subscription is also increasing from $10 to $20.

The pre-existing Supernatural app still exists for now, but it's not getting any new workouts or songs. It'll be completely sunsetted on December 3. At that point, users will have to migrate to the new app.

This is great news for VR fitness enthusiasts, as we called the app "surprisingly effective." We don't know what kind of schedule the company will release new songs and workouts, but one hopes the price increase translates to more content. We also don't know if the company will be able to port the app to other platforms.

Despite taking a blowtorch to its VR division, Meta still insists another standalone headset is in active development. A company memo suggests the Quest 4 will be a "large upgrade" over Quest 3, but could be much more expensive.