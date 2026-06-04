Shokz says its clip-on OpenDots 2 earbuds focus on improved volume and bass
The flagship model is joined by the mid-range OpenDots Air.
Shokz has two new pairs of clip-on earbuds, the style popularized by Bose two years ago. The new flagship, OpenDots 2, introduces a new driver design that's said to deliver better bass. And the OpenDots Air pairs a lighter, more style-conscious design with more midrange specs and pricing.
OpenDots 2
Bass response is often a weak point for open-ear designs — especially the clip-on variety. Shokz is trying to make it less of a hindrance with the Bassphere 2.0 technology in the OpenDots 2. The company claims that each bud's pair of 11.8mm drivers, arranged in a spherical design, matches the output of a single 16mm driver. Meanwhile, a redesigned diaphragm is supposed to reduce distortion by 70 percent. The result, according to Shokz, is maximized performance in a compact space.
A feature Shokz is calling MirrorPitch angles sound so that it reflects toward your ear rather than projects outward. The company says this boosts bass response and volume, "making your music sound fuller and more focused." The clip-on buds also get upgraded Dolby Audio support, supposedly adding "depth" and "impact" while preserving vocals and the soundstage.
Call quality gets an upgrade, too. A dedicated bone conduction mic serves as a reference point for onboard AI to differentiate between your voice and background noise. Shokz says the OpenDots 2 also has improved noise reduction for calls, helping your voice sound clear in wind conditions up to 12 mph.
You can control them by tapping the arc between the two sections or by pinching the back (battery) portion. (It uses a force sensor to help minimize accidental touches.) The earbuds are rated IP57 for water and dust resistance.
Shokz claims up to 10 hours of battery life per charge for the OpenDots 2. It's said to last up to 40 hours with the case, which supports Qi wireless charging. Meanwhile, a five-minute quick charge is supposed to deliver two hours of additional playback.
The OpenDots 2 is available in black, gray, and pearl white. You can order it now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Shokz's website for $200.
OpenDots Air
Shokz markets the cheaper OpenDots Air as a "lighter, more accessible" take on the clip-on form factor. Depending on your style, they may look slightly sleeker (and more purple!) in your ears. More importantly, you can save $70 compared to the flagship.
But the lighter part probably shouldn't sway your decision. The OpenDots Air weighs 6.3g per earbud, compared to 6.4g for the OpenDots 2. Sure, you could argue that every milligram counts when something is clinging to your ear, but the difference on paper is minimal.
The OpenDots Air uses the older (1.0) version of Shokz's Bassphere tech found in the first OpenDots. The cheaper model also doesn't offer Dolby Audio or wireless charging. Its battery life is slightly shorter: up to nine hours of playback per charge. And its quick-charge feature is slightly slower, taking 10 minutes to add two hours of playback.
The Shokz OpenDots Air is available in black and the "daybreak purple" seen above. You can order th earbuds today for $130 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Shokz's website.