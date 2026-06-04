Shokz says its clip-on OpenDots 2 earbuds focus on improved volume and bass

Bass response is often a weak point for open-ear designs — especially the clip-on variety. Shokz is trying to make it less of a hindrance with the Bassphere 2.0 technology in the OpenDots 2. The company claims that each bud's pair of 11.8mm drivers, arranged in a spherical design, matches the output of a single 16mm driver. Meanwhile, a redesigned diaphragm is supposed to reduce distortion by 70 percent. The result, according to Shokz, is maximized performance in a compact space.

A feature Shokz is calling MirrorPitch angles sound so that it reflects toward your ear rather than projects outward. The company says this boosts bass response and volume, "making your music sound fuller and more focused." The clip-on buds also get upgraded Dolby Audio support, supposedly adding "depth" and "impact" while preserving vocals and the soundstage.

Call quality gets an upgrade, too. A dedicated bone conduction mic serves as a reference point for onboard AI to differentiate between your voice and background noise. Shokz says the OpenDots 2 also has improved noise reduction for calls, helping your voice sound clear in wind conditions up to 12 mph.

You can control them by tapping the arc between the two sections or by pinching the back (battery) portion. (It uses a force sensor to help minimize accidental touches.) The earbuds are rated IP57 for water and dust resistance.

Shokz claims up to 10 hours of battery life per charge for the OpenDots 2. It's said to last up to 40 hours with the case, which supports Qi wireless charging. Meanwhile, a five-minute quick charge is supposed to deliver two hours of additional playback.

The OpenDots 2 is available in black, gray, and pearl white. You can order it now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Shokz's website for $200.