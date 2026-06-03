Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is headed to the Switch 2 on September 18

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is arguably the best Lego video game yet. On Metacritic, it has an average score of over 84 across three different platforms (Xbox S/X, PS5 and PC), which is higher than any previous titles including Lego Star Wars and Lego Marvel Super Heroes. Unfortunately, folks who prefer to game on Nintendo have been missing out so far. But that changes this fall when Lego Batman arrives on the Switch 2 on September 18.

Legacy of the Dark Knight for the Switch 2 will be available in two versions: the Standard Edition for $70 and the Deluxe Edition for $90. The latter comes with the base game plus the Legacy Collection DLC and access to the new Mayhem Collection DLC, which is getting a simultaneous launch across every platform (Xbox S/X, PS5, PC and Switch 2) on September 18. However, potentially the most enticing bonus for people who order a physical copy of the deluxe version is a free Lego Retro Video Game Batman minifigure. But if you want it, you'll need to be quick because Warner Bros. says this offer will only be available "while supplies last."

For Switch 2 owners, WB Games is hoping to sweeten the deal even further with a handful of pre-order bonuses. Anyone who buys either version of the game will get a special Dark Knight Returns Batsuit, while people who opt for the deluxe edition will also get three days of early access before the game officially launches on the 18th.

As for the Mayhem Collection, the upcoming DLC features a new game mode starring The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters along with a new story mission, extra suits for Batman, more items for the Batcave and a new look for the Batmobile. Meanwhile, for any existing owners of the base game, you'll be able to purchase all the contents from the deluxe edition as a standalone upgrade for $25.

Pre-orders for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are live now.