How to watch Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote

The calendar has flipped to June, which means that Apple is about to host its annual Worldwide Developers' Conference. It's a week-long affair that usually centers on what's to come in the company's software and operating system departments. While things will be happening in Cupertino from June 8-12, the reveals will primarily be happening on that first day. The WWDC 2026 keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 1PM ET/10AM PT, and it is shaping up to be one to watch.

For starters, this will likely be the final keynote to star long-running CEO Tim Cook before John Ternus assumes the title in September. It's safe to guess there will be some heartfelt words about Apple from the company's outgoing leader at some point in the proceedings.

In terms of the tech, Apple has sworn up and down that it will be ready to unveil some big moves around artificial intelligence at this year's conference. We've been promised the new, AI-driven model of Siri that will be tightly integrated into Apple's operating systems. After so many months of rumors and delays, this feels like the time for Apple to come out swinging with some bold moves.

All in all, 2026 is shaping up to be a peak time for following along with the WWDC action as it unfolds. If you want to watch the keynote, Apple will have a live feed of the event available to watch on its own website as well as on its YouTube channel. The company is also broadcasting the keynote to its Bilibili channel for viewers in China. Once the YouTube stream is live, we'll have that video embedded right here in this article. And as usual, we'll have our team live-blogging all the announcements as they happen and sharing their off-the-cuff reactions to the news.