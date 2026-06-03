Persona 5 Royal is one of many additions to Xbox Game Pass for June

Xbox has announced the next set of titles coming to its Game Pass subscription in early June. One of the highlights is Persona 5 Royal, which is the 2020 version that added a third chapter and a few other extra tidbits to the original groundbreaking JRPG from 2016. If it's been a while since you revisited this stylish story, this month might be the right time to dive in for another playthrough. The game joins the Xbox subscription lineup on June 9.

On the more indie side of the coin is Herdling, a meditative game where you guide a pack of strange yet cute critters up a mountain. It came out last year and is currently available on Game Pass Premium, but will also be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass starting June 4.

One of the new upcoming additions that caught our eye is Solarpunk, which will be on Game Pass when it launches on June 8. It's a futuristic survival crafting game where you construct not just buildings, but also an energy grid based on solar and wind power atop a network of floating islands. With its blend of deckbuilder and cooking game, Beastro also looks like an interesting new title. That one's also a day one Game Pass arrival on June 11.