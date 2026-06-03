The co-creator of Scavengers Reign is working on a new show for Netflix

Netflix has announced that it's picked up a new show called Dealies from Joe Bennett, the co-creator of Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects, and Ted Travelstead, a voice actor on Scavengers Reign and a former supervising producer on The Great North.

Dealies follows the staff of a big box retail store of the same name. Scavengers Reign followed a crew that crash-landed on a treacherous alien planet. Common Side Effects is about a conspiracy to cover up a potentially life-extending miracle drug. Compared to those premises, Dealies' workplace sitcom doesn't seem particularly interesting. But have faith, there's a good chance the show has more going on than it appears to on first blush.

Both Bennett and Travelstead are executive producing and showrunning Dealies, with Green Street Pictures handling animation, as it did on Bennett's previous shows. Based on the key art Netflix shared alongside its announcement, and opening credits Green Street Pictures posted on YouTube, Dealies shares some notable similarities with Common Side Effects. Character designs with big expressive heads feel like a Green Street speciality at this point, and the credits' surreal, almost Paprika-esque imagery recalls some of their previous show's headier moments. Hopefully, the similarities will also extend to the plot: Common Side Effects is a comedy, but with a disarming amount of real emotional drama running through it.

According to Green Street Pictures, Dealies will premiere on Netflix at some point in 2027. Common Side Effects, which Bennett co-created with Steve Hely, is available to watch on HBO Max and was renewed for a second season in March 2025. Scavengers Reign is technically cancelled, but if you haven't seen it, you can catch up now on Netflix or HBO Max.