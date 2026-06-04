Nintendo will launch a Switch 2 with replaceable batteries in the EU

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be releasing a version of Switch 2 with swappable batteries in 2027. In a post announcing its plans to abide by European Union directives, the company said that it's "implementing measures to comply" and "preparing versions of products" to meet the 2023 EU "right-to-repair" policy. Starting on February 18, 2027, batteries for "certain appliances" sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by users anytime under the regulation.

While the company didn't say outright that it was working on an EU-compliant variation of the Switch 2, it wrote in its announcement that it's developing "future compliant version" of products with model numbers starting with "BEE." That's the code prefix for the Switch 2, as well as its hardware, games and accessories. The consoles with swappable batteries will have unique model numbers and the code "OSM" visible on the packaging. They will be sold as separate products for regulatory purposes, which likely means Nintendo won't be selling them outside the region.

Nintendo didn't mention anything about products with the "HAC" product code, indicating that it doesn't have plans to release Switch 1 consoles. Seeing as the company is likely moving towards phasing the older console out, it doesn't come as surprise. The company released the Switch 2 in 2025, which has a larger screen than the first iteration of the console, has larger base storage and has significantly better performance.

The company has yet to reveal when it will start selling the new Switch 2 variant and for how much. Just this May, Nintendo raised its price from €470 to €500 in the EU due to rising memory costs and other "changes in market conditions."