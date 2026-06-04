Belkin made a charging grip for the Switch 2

Belkin has introduced a new charging grip for the Switch 2 that lets you game longer and be more comfortable doing it. The Gaming Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a 10,000 mAh power bank, built-in charging cable and modular grips for the Joy-Cons.

To use it, you slide your Switch 2 into the charger case and snap the modular grips onto the Joy-Con 2s. Once connected via the built-in 30 watt USB-C cable, the power bank can recharge the console 1.5 times, letting you play well over twice as long as without it (150 percent longer, of course). The charging level is shown in a digital display on the back.

Belkin

The grips are ergonomic and non-slip, Belkin says, and detach with the Joy-Con 2s when you remove them. They look pretty thick, so should support your hands well even if they get a bit slick after some hours of play. On the main charging case, there's a slot at the bottom so it won't interfere with the Switch 2's kickstand.

Belkin also introduced the Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2, a cross-body everyday bag for gamers looking for a practical way to tote their console and accessories. It comes with a dedicated soft-lined pocket with a velcro strap, spacious storage, quick-access front pockets and a hidden compartment for trackers.

Belkin loves to experiment with Switch 2 charging, having already released a Charging Case that doubles as a tabletop stand and a Charging Case Pro. The Gaming Charging Grip is now available at belkin.com, Amazon and other retailers for $100 in black, lilac and olive, while the travel bag can be purchased in those same colors for $50.