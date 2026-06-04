You can now use Ask Gemini in Drive to rummage through your Gmail

Slogging through emails to find stuff can be a chore, but Google AI subscribers and enterprise customers can now get AI to do it. Google's "Ask Gemini in Drive" feature announced in March can now use Gmail as a source, just as it already can with Drive folders and files. That means you can ask it questions about Gmail threads spanning emails, files and folders, "to ensure the most helpful and accurate answers possible," Google explained in its Workspace Updates blog.

To employ the new feature, you must be subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra, or be a Business or Enterprise user. To use it, you select Gmail from the sources in the left pane, then hit the "Ask Gemini" button at the top right. You can then pose a question like "find the email where I received approval for the Jenkins project," and it will (hopefully) find the relevant one.

"Users can engage in high-context, multi-turn conversations to efficiently explore and understand content," Google explains. "Users can ground their responses in a complete view of their business context — spanning emails, files, and folders — to ensure the most helpful and accurate answers possible." The feature is now out of beta and "generally available" to eligible Workspace and Google AI plans.