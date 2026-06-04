Meta's latest AI tool gives creators a 'brainstorming partner'

Meta just revealed a new AI tool called creator assistant, which is intended to give content creators a "brainstorming partner." It's built into the Facebook dashboard and is being pitched as a novel way to understand traffic analytics and that sort of thing.

"Rather than analyzing a bunch of different dashboards and charts, creators can simply go to their dashboard on Facebook and ask creator assistant the questions they want answered, like why a particular reel outperformed the rest, or how their audience has shifted over time," the company wrote in a blog. "Creator assistant is conversational, so they can keep asking follow-up questions to dig deeper."

This certainly seems easier than being glued to an analytics page, but that assumes the information presented is factual. AI chatbots have a tendency to, you know, make stuff up and present it with the extreme confidence of a used car salesperson.

Creator assistant can also offer advice as to what type of content to make. The tool will provide "clear, actionable responses based on each creators' own specific Facebook presence." Meta says these ideas will also be inspired by what's already trending on Facebook. However, Facebook isn't exactly the hippest algorithm on the block and there's always the possibility of making some cringeworthy content when constantly chasing what's viral.

Creator assistant is rolling out right now on Facebook to creators in the US, Canada and India. Meta says it's coming to more countries in a few months.

There is one final danger here worth considering. This tool will likely require full access to a creator's account, in order to take a peek at analytics and uploaded content. Meta recently released an AI support assistant to help people with account recovery on Facebook and Instagram. This tool required access to account information and was almost immediately hacked, as this process was reportedly extremely easy.

JUST IN: Instagram account of the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force has seemingly been hacked by Iranian operatives. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 1, 2026

Just how easy was it? Hackers reportedly gained entry into accounts simply by asking. The magic of generative AI! The internet was quickly flooded with tutorials on how to prompt-engineer access into a random account and many high-profile users were hacked. This included the account for the Obama White House, Sephora and a high-ranking Space Force official. You'll have to decide if this kind of risk is worth getting ideas on viral trends or whatever.