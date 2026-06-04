The Instagram Plus subscription has officially launched

We learned last month that Meta was planning to introduce a subscription tier to several of its social media properties. Today marks the global rollout of the Instagram Plus option, and the company offered more details about exactly what will be included for paying users.

The bulk of the features are about getting people to see content. Story Spotlight prioritizes your profile for friends while Story Extend keeps the disappearing content visible for 48 hours instead of 24. Subscribers can also create multiple audience lists and pick which one will see a given story. There is a tool to preview stories, stats about how often your stories were rewatched and a way to search the people who have viewed a story. And if you don't want a piece of content to show up in the main feed, you can opt to publish a post directly to your profile or highlights.

There are also some customization options. Subscribers can select from a collection of app icons and pick the text font for their bios. They'll be able to pin six items to the top of their profile and send animated super hearts when reacting to friends' stories.

Meta's announcement noted that more capabilities will be added in the coming months. Instagram Plus costs $3.99 a month.