Indie game Dogpile is coming to Switch and mobile

Dogpile is a very good video game about very good puppers. It's a super cute and silly game where you merge dogs into slightly larger dogs, and it's getting a free content update. The roguelite deckbuilder has introduced 13 new doggos into the mix as well as two new traits for them: zoomy and stinky. Oh yes, I know many a zoomy and stinky dog. There's also a new challenge mode if you need a little extra difficulty in your dog-merging shenanigans.

If this sounds like your cup of tea (or your breed of dog), you're in luck: Following its initial launch on Steam last year, Dogpile is also rolling out to both Nintendo Switch and mobile. We don't have the exact date for the new releases, but expect to see them land on those platforms in a few weeks.