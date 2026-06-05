Engadget Podcast: What does NVIDIA's RTX Spark mean for PCs?
It could be a big deal for high-end systems.
Microsoft
Between Computex and Microsoft Build, it's been a pretty busy week. In this episode, Senior Editor Daniel Cooper joins to discuss NVIDIA's new RTX Spark chip, which will power a new generation of Windows laptop. Is it really a big deal for the PC world, or yet another bit of overhyped AI fluff from NVIDIA? Get ready for some serious chip talk.
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Topics
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NVIDIA RTX Spark could be Windows' M1 moment – 1:04
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Microsoft Build highlights: Project Solara is likely a vaporware AI agent platform and an AI wearable that doubles as your employee badge – 40:50
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Google's data center water replenishment pledge sure does seem like a response to Microsoft's promises at Build – 48:14
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Working on – 52:19
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Pop culture picks – 55:07