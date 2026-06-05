Google shuts down the AI image app Pixel Studio

Google has shut down its Pixel Studio app with the latest update, according to a report by 9to5Google. The AI-powered image generation app launched less than two years ago and received a fairly substantial content update last year. The app now redirects users to Gemini.

The software update that bricks Pixel Studio is rolling out now, but it could take a while to reach everyone. Once downloaded, the main interface displays a prominent "Open Gemini" button that leads to the Play Store. It also suggests that users try Nano Banana for image generation.

Pixel Studio's latest update marks the end of the Pixel-exclusive app as users are now being redirected to use Nano Banana in Gemini The latest one to join Google graveyard 🪦 ✅ Details – https://t.co/n7RL8gonvW pic.twitter.com/ygNZc3Hlp3 — AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) June 5, 2026

We've known this was coming for a while. Google announced it was winding down Pixel Studio back in February and has been slowly stripping away core functionalities. For instance, the photo editor was completely stripped of AI tools a few months back.

Pixel Studio was introduced in 2024, alongside the Pixel 9 smartphone. It was an app dedicated to AI image generation, like many others. Users could input prompts to quickly whip up images and it could also do stuff like create stickers based on pre-existing photos. Join me in pouring one out for the shuttered app as it heads to the Google graveyard.