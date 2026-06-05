Party with your grandma and prevent her murder in Apple Crumble, out this year

Apple Crumble is an eccentric attempted-murder mystery starring you and your closest family members, and it's coming to Steam later in 2026. The new title from Duck Detective studio Happy Broccoli Games is an investigative walking sim about figuring out who's trying to kill your grandmother at her 84th birthday celebration. Is it your mom? Your deluded uncle? The strange man in your bedroom? You? There's a lot going on here, for such a small family gathering.

In Apple Crumble, you walk around your childhood home examining objects and talking with your weirdo family members, trying to uncover who's behind the brewing grandma murder plot. It's all a little bit Agatha Christie or Knives Out, with a touch of MOUTHWASHING for good measure, according to Happy Broccoli.

The game's reveal video, which premiered in the Day of the Devs summer showcase, is delightfully dark and supremely silly, with a cartoonish 3D art style that looks like a lot of fun to poke around in. The whole thing looks like a cozy, sassy and slightly unnerving experience, perfect for those creepy-cute days.

Happy Broccoli Games

Happy Broccoli's Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is highly rated on Steam with a 5 full stars and nearly 5,000 positive reviews. It seems the biggest complaint about the game is the fact that it's too short, which is actually a compliment if you look at it sideways. Duck Detective takes about two hours to complete, three if you're leisurely quacking around, and Apple Crumble is 60 to 90 minutes in play time, according to Happy Broccoli Games. Prepare to lock in for a short-and-sweet mystery once again, complete with full voice acting and oddball characters.