Alien Isolation 2's first trailer takes the horror to a colony planet

Time works differently in space and on other planets, so the decade-plus that Alien Isolation fans have been waiting for the sequel might have felt like a blink of an eye on a different world. On terra firma, though, it's been a 12-year wait. Now, following an initial teaser last month, we got our first proper look at Alien Isolation 2 during Summer Game Fest's main showcase by way of a cinematic trailer.

The brief clip features a station in disarray, a flamethrower, a scream and a Xenomorph. All the correct elements, then. The survivor horror sequel is actually set on a colony planet, giving the alien much more space to stalk its prey.

No release window has been confirmed for Alien Isolation 2. The game is coming to Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2. The trailer included pre-alpha footage, so it might be a while away yet. As such, you may need to blink another few times before it shows up.