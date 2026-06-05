Pilot a giant robot head in 'gen Atlas,' the new game from the creator of Ico

It's been a long time since The Last Guardian, the (er) last game project from director Fumito Ueda but, 10 years on, Gen Atlas will continue the influential game maker's propensity for unlikely in-game duos. The trailer teases unforgiving environments and (based on previous games) a narrative sewn into the spine of the world itself.

We covered the project back when it lacked a title in 2024, but it will be called gen Atlas. We can expect high-tech environments seemingly in decline, lots of scanning and a few gangs of parasitic creatures. Questions? We have a lot of them.

According to a press release, "Colossal structures stretch over endless plains, deserted facilities, and an ever-changing sea. The remnants of some grand design litter the planet's surface."

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Published by Epic Games, it will be coming to PS5, as well as (for the first time for a Ueda game) Xbox Series X/S and PC. There's no launch date yet, but I'd temper enthusiasm. The Last Guardian infamously spent almost a decade in development.