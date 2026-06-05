Tupac is coming to Stranger Than Heaven and we're as confused as you are

Stranger Than Heaven, the upcoming game from RGG Studio and Sega, will include Tupac. Yes, that Tupac. No, we don't have good answers. The West Coast rapper is being digitally resurrected once again, this time to accompany the game's protagonist, Makoto Daito, on his generational journey through Japan. Snoop Dogg arrived on scene at Summer Games Fest 2026 alongside producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto to make the announcement and to hype up Death Row Games, the studio he co-founded with his son.

The new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven shows our protagonist setting out on an epic quest across latter 20th century Japan, with cast members including Snoop Dogg credited on-screen in Pulp Fiction font. Then, things take a puzzling turn as the trailer takes a dramatic pause and Tupac steps out of the shadows, clad in an open-chest kimono and his distinctive paisley print bandana. The reveal is followed by a January 2027 launch date for the title, firming up the winter release date we had previously reported. Tupac will not be the only recipient of digital necromancy in the game, as Japanese actor Bunta Sugawara, who died a decade ago, will also see his likeness appear.

It appears Tupac will be "playing" a character named Amaru in Stranger Than Heaven. That's also the birth name given to 'Pac by his mother. In a press release, Sega wrote, "Tupac's portrayal of the character Amaru in Stranger Than Heaven is made possible with the permission and ongoing supervision of his estate, Amaru Entertainment. RGG Studio is treating this integration with the utmost respect for his legacy, crafting every aspect in close collaboration and without the use of AI, including his character design based on archival footage and photographs. More details regarding his role will be shared at a later date."

Tupac's memory is sacrosanct in hip-hop culture, especially on the West Coast. Nevertheless, the late rapper's legacy has been co-opted in increasingly strange ways over the past decade and a half. A giant, holographic 'Pac appeared at Coachella in 2012, stirring controversy over the ethics of the stunt. Skip forward to 2024, and Drake's biggest mistake during his generational beef with Kendrick Lamar was arguably the use of AI voice-changer to mimic the martyred artist's voice. That seemed to draw Lamar's ire, as he referenced the legacy of Tupac in several bars on his most venomous diss tracks toward Drake. Now, we can add Stranger Than Heaven to the list of Tupac's virtual ghosts.