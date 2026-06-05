Saw: Genesis is a 3-on-1 survival game starring the Jigsaw Killer's predecessor

Saw: Genesis turns the gruesome film series into a multiplayer, first-person horror experience where you're either torturing your friends or running away from a friend who's trying to torture you. Sounds fun, seriously. It's coming to Steam Early Access in 2026 and you should be able to sign up for the closed alpha right now.

The horror experts at Bloober Team are publishing Saw: Genesis, and it's being developed by their longtime collaborator Anshar Studios and their own publishing arm, Broken Mirror Games. Three players are the Accused and one is the Judge, setting traps to create a maze of pain for the victims to escape.

Saw: Genesis is set in the aftermath of World War I, and the Judge is an early adopter of the Jigsaw Killer's sadistic worldview. In procedurally generated levels, the Judge sets traps and manipulates the Accused with secret passages, noise detection, hallucinogenic gas, paralytic toxins and an accomplice. The Accused work together to complete challenges and collect keys before the time runs out. If they get stuck in a trap, they have to sacrifice a body part or rely on their teammates for rescue. Choices have permanent consequences for each match.

The game's Steam page suggests it'll hit Early Access "later this year," and then stay there for about a year.

Bloober Team recently rolled out its publishing business, Broken Mirror Games, starting with the announcement of I Hate This Place from Rock Square Thunder. Broken Mirror is taking a co-development approach to supporting its selected titles, which explains the double billing on Saw: Genesis.

The new Saw game (because yes, there were others) sounds like a competitive twist on Red Barrels' The Outlast Trials, which has proven there's plenty of juice in this genre of interactive, multiplayer horror.