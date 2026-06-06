Stellar Blade's slick-looking sequel is officially called Blood Rain

Among a slew of announcements at Summer Games Fest 2026, Shift Up revealed the sequel to its breakout hit, Stellar Blade. The sequel, which we now know is called Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, is said to be in the same universe as the first game in the series. Shift Up says it will take that world in a "bold new direction." Blood Rain will also feature a new protagonist named Evie, a clear homage to Eve from the original title.

The original Stellar Blade was generally well received, earning an 81 on Metacritic for its combination of stylish visuals and slick combat. Blood Rain looks to build on those strengths, and the lengthy trailer shown during the reveal features a mix of extremely shiny-looking cutscenes and flashy combat sequences punctuated with earth-shattering hero landings that Deadpool would balk at (very hard on the knees). As befitting its title, Blood Rain's enemy designs look fittingly body-horror themed. They're appreciably different from the seemingly Souls-inspired baddies of the first title, and the trailer shows their transformation from human to video game monsters in gory detail. Not a speck of that blood can be seen on our incredibly shiny and uncomfortably shapely, skin suit-clad protagonist, though.

Shift Up will self-publish the title, a sharp turn from its previous release through Sony Interactive Entertainment for the first Stellar Blade. The move comes after some players balked at a PlayStation exclusivity window for that game before its PC launch, and amid a renewed focus on exclusives at Sony that will see titles withheld from PC.