The big budget Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG is no longer in production

Looks like the disappointing streak of video games in the Avatar universe continues. As first reported by IGN, the AAA role-playing game set to take place in the Avatar franchise is no longer in production. Shawn Kittelsen, a senior vice president and head of creative and production at Paramount Games Studio, told IGN that the title wasn't in production when Paramount Games Studio was created, which was a result of combining the gaming divisions of both Paramount and Skydance following the massive merger.

Notably, Kittelsen told IGN that the Avatar RPG "was not in production," but hinted that it "doesn't mean you won't get a AAA Avatar game at some point, but it might come in a different iteration." That's not very promising, but the bar is already set pretty low when it comes to Avatar video games. The now-paused Avatar RPG dates back to late 2024 when Paramount announced a big-budget RPG based on the hit cartoon series. At the time, Paramount said it would be "the biggest video game in franchise history" featuring "an all-new never-before-seen Avatar." While the universe was the same, the game was going to delve into a time period thousands of years before the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

On the flip side, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been attracting a lot of interest from fans of the animated series and those in the fighting game community. The 1v1 2D fighting game was pushed back from its July 2 release date to July 23, but has been building up more hype by introducing Azula and Kyoshi as playable characters.