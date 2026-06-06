Hand-drawn interactive searching game Hidden Folks 2 is coming next year

A sequel to the 2017 interactive hidden object game Hidden Folks is coming to PC and mobile in 2027. The developers released the trailer for Hidden Folks 2 during Summer Game Fest's Wholesome Direct showcase, revealing it'll bring back the illustrated black-and-white art style and silly sounds that defined the first.

"True to the original, the game is all about exploring the little stories scattered throughout each landscape, without time limits or any pressure to score points," the team wrote in a Steam post. "The sequel features completely new themes and areas, improved graphical quality, a second (not text!) clue for those in need, lots of new mouth-made sounds, and various quality-of-life improvements."

The team says it's working to release Hidden Folks 2 "in the first few months of 2027." It'll be available on Steam, itch.io, the App Store, the Google Play Store and possibly Nintendo Switch, "if there's demand."