The developer of the Silent Hill 2 remake is releasing a Star Trek horror game

Bloober Team has announced an upcoming Star Trek game that's sure to be divisive among fans of the franchise. Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is a "mature, psychological action-adventure," according to Bloober, and while the developer may not be outright calling it a horror game, it sure looks like one from the teaser video. The game stars Ro Laren, who was introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and brings back actor Michelle Forbes for the role.

In Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, Ro crashes onto "a distant planet overtaken by a strange consciousness" that will force her to confront her own troubled past while trying to survive. Per the description: "The more she uncovers, the deeper she is pulled into a corrupted labyrinth where her memories twist, and the planet threatens to sever her connection to reality. Only by solving the mysteries of this strange world can Ro hope to make peace with the demons of her past, boldly going into the heart of darkness like never before."

Bloober Team says Star Trek: Shadow Frontier will hit PC and consoles in 2027. The Steam page is live now for those who want to wishlist it.