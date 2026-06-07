Gears of War E-Day arrives October 6 as an Xbox and PC exclusive

Kicking off Xbox's SGF 2026 showcase, Microsoft wasted no time getting straight into Gears of War: E Day. We got to see what seems to be in-game action, more context to what's happened to Earth and a release date.You'll be able to attempt to defend Earth from invaders October 6 2026.

The newest trailer shows plenty of close-quarter violence, acid-filled monsters and a broken Earth. We expect to hear more details about E Day soon. And hopefully Xbox has a playable build somewhere here in Los Angeles.