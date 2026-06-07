Halo: Campaign Evolved hits PS5, Xbox and PC on July 28

Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on July 28, beginning with five days of early access on July 23 for Premium Edition and Collector's Edition purchasers. The game will also be included with Xbox Game Pass and cloud play.

Campaign Evolved is a 4K remake of the narrative component of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, which debuted in 2001 and set the tone for Xbox's FPS ambitions for generations to come. Alongside visual upgrades, plus the addition of weapons and mechanics from subsequent Halo games, Campaign Evolved adds three fresh bonus missions. Xbox and developer Halo Studios showed off this new segment, Operation: METEORITE, with the release date announcement in Sunday's Xbox Summer Game Fest showcase.

Operation: METEORITE is a three-mission narrative arc set one year prior to the events of Combat Evolved. It stars Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson on a Covenant research vessel, attempting to grab something and get out, but the plan goes all wonky. Operation: METEORITE adds new locations, enemy variants and classic Halo series weapons to the game.