A limited edition translucent green Xbox Series X and controller are coming this fall

Xbox is releasing a 25th anniversary version of the Series X console and controller in its translucent OG Green. You'll be able to buy the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition together, or separately purchase the controller if you're not looking for a whole new console. The collection will be available in November "in select markets," but Xbox hasn't yet said how much it will cost.

"For the first time, we're bringing a translucent design to XBOX Series X, drawing inspiration from the original XBOX and OG Green so many players remember," Jason Ronald, VP Next Generation wrote in the announcement. "The XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition respects our history, with the power and performance of the XBOX Series X, including 1TB of storage, and a design that reflects where we've been and the community that's been with us along the way."

The design includes several nods to Xboxes past, like an "X" button that lights up green. And the controller will feature the original ABXY colors. "You'll also discover a few hidden surprises throughout, as a thank you to the community," Ronald wrote. Xbox says more information on pricing and availability is coming soon.