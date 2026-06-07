Persona 6 is coming with graveyard visuals and a toxic green color scheme

Persona 6 exists. During the Xbox Summer Game Fest showcase, Atlus finally, officially confirmed that the next mainline installment in the Persona series is on its way, exact date unknown. It's heading to PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

There's really nothing known about Persona 6, so for now we'll have to subsist on the clues (and YouTube description) in its first teaser. The reveal video is distinctly eerie with a gothic edge, featuring a slow, monochromatic pan over a field of densely packed gravestones in a rainstorm, ending at the base of a looming, statuesque headstone.

Its description reads, "An entirely new story is about to unfold. The highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic RPG series delivers a bold, new standalone story blending heartfelt daily life and new characters with pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure. Whether it's your first Persona game or you've been here since the beginning, this one's for you."

That's essentially just the description of a Persona game in general, and the Xbox store listing is similarly generic, teeing up the familiar Persona balance of school life, friendships and dungeons. Combined with the graveyard visuals and creepy soundtrack, it's plenty to get excited about.