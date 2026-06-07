Persona 4 Revival gets an official release date for February 2027

It's going to be a few more months until we can jump back into the quiet and mysterious town of Inaba, but at least we know that Persona 4 Revival is officially releasing on February 18, 2027. As seen during the Xbox Games Showcase, the Persona 4 remake is coming out on Xbox, PS5 and Steam, with no mention of Nintendo Switch 2.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a solid date ever since last year's Xbox Games Showcase confirmed Persona 4 Revival with a short teaser trailer. This time around, we're treated to a two-minute trailer that showed off gameplay footage, combat sequences and even some cinematic cutscenes. However, Persona 4 purists may be a little disappointed to hear that the remake shakes up the voice acting cast. Still, the trailer has already generated a lot of hype and hopefully persuades Atlas to keep rebooting entries in its Persona franchise.