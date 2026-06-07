Ambrosia Sky's final act lands on August 6

The second — and final — act of the indie sci-fi "clean-'em-up" Ambrosia Sky will be here this summer. During the Story-Rich Showcase this weekend at Summer Game Fest, developer Soft Rains announced that Act Two is dropping on Steam August 6. It'll come as a free update for anyone who already owns Act One, and new players who grab it at launch time will get the full game with both acts for just $12. That discount will only be available for a limited time, after which the price of the full game will go up to $25.

Ambrosia Sky follows Dalia, a death cleaner at an outpost on Saturn's rings, where an unknown contamination wiped out the colony of people living there. In Act Two, "As she closes in on the truth behind the disaster consuming The Cluster, Dalia continues her search for her ex-girlfriend Maeve while laying the dead to rest and collecting DNA to advance research into human immortality."

According to the developers, "The final act resolves the major threads introduced in Act One while expanding the experience with new mission locations, fresh exo-fungus types to harvest and survive, and a reworked progression system with additional upgrades."