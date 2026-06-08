Apple updates Liquid Glass to be more readable and customizable

Liquid Glass was one of Apple's more contentious design upgrades last year, but the company isn't giving up on it just yet. At WWDC today, Apple unveiled a slew of improvements for Liquid Glass across all of its platforms, including a new slider to customize readability, as well as sidebars that expand to the edge of the screen and uniform menu bars. It's not much, but it's a sign that Apple is listening to complaints from Liquid Glass's launch, when it was often tough to read text or window contents due to multiple layers of transparency.

The Liquid Glass customization slider will let you transform elements from being very clear, to completely tinted. Squint, and you may see glimpses of older versions of Apple's operating systems with this year's round of updates. Stacy Ford, VP of OS program management at Apple, says these changes are "just the beginning," so expect to see even more Liquid Glass tweaks throughout the year.