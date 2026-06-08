Apple's new OSes are getting a massive speed boost

Apple's big WWDC conference is ongoing and the company just dropped a bit of news that impacts the upcoming iPad 27 and iOS 27: They've been designed with performance and speed in mind.

To that end, the company says that iPhone and iPad apps will launch up to 30 percent faster. This applies to both first- and third-party apps. Content should also upload quicker to the device's library. Sharing photos and files via AirDrop should also be up to 80 percent faster.

This attention to speed is just about everywhere. Transferring files from an iPad to an external drive is "up to five times faster." The company says it is now about as fast as the Finder on Mac. Devices should also now be better at switching between Wi-Fi and cellular service, removing any need to visit the Control Center for a manual switch.

These updates aren't tied to brand-new devices. Apple says handsets as old as the iPhone 11 should experience an uptick in speed with iOS 27.