Apple is adding Apple Intelligence across its default apps

Apple is integrating Apple Intelligence even deeper into its operating system's default apps. Now, besides its ability to generate and edit text, Apple announced that its suite of AI tools will enable new features in Safari, the Passwords app, Messages and more.

In Safari, Apple says the browser can monitor a tab on your behalf and notify you when a change occurs, like tickets going on sale. Safari will getting new tab sorting and grouping features and the ability to create custom extensions for the tasks you do most often in your browser. In conjunction with the Passwords app, Apple says that Apple Intelligence can also identify weak passwords, navigate to a website and update passwords on your behalf.

Apple

Apple Intelligence will also appear in new ways across Apple's communication apps. In Messages and Mail, a new feature called Suggestions can understand the context of a conversation and suggest actions or items to share, like adding a recent photo or creating a reminder. In the Phone app, the company says Call Context will offer similar help, intelligently providing information you might need for a call, like a confirmation number when you're talking to customer support.

In what could be bad news for third-party app Fantastical, Apple also says that the Calendar app will be able to accept natural language event descriptions and convert them into a calendar event. The same feature works when you're editing events, too.

It will take actually testing out these new AI features to know how effective they are (particularly letting AI change your passwords for you, which seems scary). Apple says its new Apple Intelligence-powered features will roll out alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and its other updates later this year. They'll broadly be available in the same languages Apple Intelligence currently is, though some features like Suggestions and Call Context will only work in English to start.