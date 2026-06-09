Instagram finally lets you reorder posts on your grid

Instagram has made it easier to pull off that grid design and aesthetic you want to achieve. The Meta-owned app has finally rolled out the ability to rearrange your grid, almost a year after Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the feature was coming. According to USA Today, you will be able to move posts around regardless of when you made them starting today, anywhere you are in the world. "We know this is long overdue, but we wanted to take the time to get it right," Meta told the publication. We can confirm that we already have access to the feature.

The ability to rearrange the Instagram grid continues to be one of the most requested features on the app, and Meta has been planning to introduced it way before Mosseri announced its arrival last year. Alessandro Paluzzi, who was known for reverse engineering apps and finding unannounced tools, discovered an "edit grid" option in the Instagram app way back in 2022.

If you're tired of seeing your posts in chronological order and want to move things around, simply go to your profile and long press any post. Along with "Pin to main grid" and "Archive," you'll now see an option that says "Reorder grid." Tap on it to be taken to another window, where you can drag posts to rearrange your content until your profile looks exactly the way you want it to. Take note that any post you pin will remain at the top of your profile and will be blacked out in the "Reorder grid" window.