Engadget Podcast: Recapping Apple's Siri AI WWDC 2026 keynote

And we answer some listener questions.

By Devindra Hardawar
The stage at Apple's WWDC. Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

In this bonus episode, Devindra and Nathan Ingraham recap all of the major announcements from Apple's WWDC keynote. Siri AI was the star of the show, of course, and we chat about how it differs from all of the other AI tools out there. Also, we dive into Apple's progress around child safety, as well as speed improvements coming to all of its platforms.

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Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham
Producer: Devindra Hardawar
Music: Dale North

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