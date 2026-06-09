Engadget Podcast: Recapping Apple's Siri AI WWDC 2026 keynote
And we answer some listener questions.
Devindra Hardawar for Engadget
In this bonus episode, Devindra and Nathan Ingraham recap all of the major announcements from Apple's WWDC keynote. Siri AI was the star of the show, of course, and we chat about how it differs from all of the other AI tools out there. Also, we dive into Apple's progress around child safety, as well as speed improvements coming to all of its platforms.
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Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham
Producer: Devindra Hardawar
Music: Dale North