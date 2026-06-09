Pokémon Pokopia is getting underwater mechanics and a bunch of paid DLC

Pokémon Pokopia is getting a whole bunch of new content, starting with a free update that adds underwater mechanics. This will be available via a new diving move, no doubt given to protagonist Ditto by a water-based Pokémon. The free update releases this August.

This means that players will be able to continue their building projects deep into the ocean, which could really add a new dimension to things. This is especially true in some of the more aquatic locations in the game.

The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available for purchase today. Part 1: Bubbly Basin is planned for release this August! Enjoy an underwater town, new Pokémon to encounter, furniture, and outfits for Ditto. #NintendoDirecthttps://t.co/FIHb61bgj8 pic.twitter.com/Purdio9IcV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Nintendo has also announced an Expansion Pass, sort of like what they did with Mario Kart 8 back in the day. This will grant access to a trio of forthcoming DLC packs, though they can also be purchased separately. We don't have details on all of this content, but we do know there will be a new underwater town, with new furniture, outfits and, of course, new Pokémon to hang out with.

The first DLC that includes the underwater city launches in August, likely alongside the diving update. The second drop is scheduled for later this year and includes "additional new features." The third paid update will be released in 2027 and includes yet another town.

For the uninitiated, Pokémon Pokopia is one heck of a good game. It's a mix of Pokémon, Minecraft, Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders, jumbling up the best parts of all of them.