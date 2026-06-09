New HD-2D Final Fantasy announced for consoles and PC

Square Enix has spent the last few years giving all sorts of games the lavish HD-2D treatment, from classic titles reimagined to brand new franchises. But for whatever reason it's only now getting round to Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy Resonance can proudly call itself the first HD-2D Final Fantasy game, and it's not a remake like the recent Dragon Quest ones, but rather a new(ish) series entry based on the first story arc of mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. "Far from just a direct port, it has been refined and extensively rebuilt as a full-fledged console-quality RPG experience" Square Enix wrote in a press release.

The publisher promises that Resonance will be a celebration of both the classic and modern eras of Final Fantasy, featuring all the series hallmarks. Expect turn-based combat with a contemporary twist, airships, plenty of chocobos, and appearances from the likes of Cloud Strife and Final Fantasy X's Tidus.

That shiny HD pixel art is really the big draw here, though, and if you've been hoping for Final Fantasy's answer to the Octopath Traveler series, this might just be it. Final Fantasy Resonance launches on October 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PC, Switch, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S