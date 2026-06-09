Big Walk is an oddball blend of Peak and Escape Academy, and it's out August 4

Grab your boots, fill up your water bottle and get ready for a Big Walk. House House, the studio best known for Untitled Goose Game, revealed the release date for its next title during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct: Big Walk is coming to PC, Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on August 4.

In Big Walk, you and at least one friend wander around a large map, chatting and solving environmental puzzles as you go. The game supports two to 12 players at a time, and it offers a smattering of tools like walkie-talkies, megaphones and laser pointers. Just like in real life, these can be lost or broken. Communication is key in Big Walk, and you can use voice or text chat (or wild arm-flailing) to talk with your buddies in-game.

House House clarifies how the game's more diabolical features can affect voice and text chat in its FAQ, writing, "Big Walk's in-game text chat system has the same features and restrictions as the in-game voice chat. So you can play the whole game that way without missing out. For example, your text chat won't be readable when you are far away, or on opposite sides of soundproof glass! And your text chat will work with in-game items like walkie talkies."

At the start of each Big Walk, your group picks a far-off landmark to head toward, and then you all wander through the woods completing challenges, solving escape rooms, taking in the scenery and just hanging out. The game encourages actual talking and it doesn't offer much direction, so you're free to explore the land as you see fit. But keep in mind, there is a beginning, middle and end to the experience.

House House

Big Walk isn't just about walking. It's about finding puzzles to solve, improvising with your friends, counting your steps, being goofy and sitting still in warm, silent contemplation. It's about learning to be curious about the unknown wilderness that's right around the corner rather than afraid. In the trailers for Big Walk, House House presents a mechanically smooth co-op experience that threads the needle between silly and soothing, offering space for you to find yourself, hang out with friends or just get lost.

Big Walk is developed by House House (which also made the adorably upsetting multiplayer game Push Me Pull You, never forget) and published by Panic.