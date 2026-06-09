Opera's latest Android update includes a soccer hub and a refreshed start page

Opera has released a new version of its web browser for Android. It has a refreshed start page design and, just in time for the World Cup kicking off this week, a soccer hub that features live scores, stats and match notifications. The latter is available in Opera Mini as well.

Opera is hoping that you'll stay up to date on all the action using its soccer hub. It includes a carousel that displays scores for all games that are currently taking place. You can tap on a match for more details and select your favorite teams to get notifications on critical moments during a game.

Unfortunately, the hub features an AI-powered news feed instead of one curated by humans. (If you're interested in Scotland's journey toward the World Cup final, feel free to just ask me. I'll happily tell you all about it. I might not shut up about it.)

In terms of the start page refresh, there's a weather widget that provides real-time conditions at a glance. Though you can still customize the start page, by default you'll have the option to quickly switch to a private browsing session or hop into Opera's AI mode via new shortcuts. In addition, Opera says the speed dial icons can now be square, round or "squircle."