How to see if Netflix is downgrading your picture quality

If you're paying the ever-increasing price of a Netflix subscription, its in your best interest to get your money's worth from it. But while you can shell out for the 4K experience, you can't guarantee you'll get that pristine quality at all times. That's not to say Netflix is withholding promised subscription perks, but it does make choices on your behalf. Like every other streamer, Netflix uses a variable bit rate codec for its streams. That means it prioritizes a consistent stream, and will throttle your picture quality if it thinks doing so will prevent the stream from buffering. If you've ever squinted at your TV and wondered whether that episode of Love is Blind is actually in full quality, you weren't hallucinating.

Thankfully, as one of the best streaming services in 2026, Netflix has built-in tools that can provide you with more detailed information about your streaming quality. Those tools can be accessed regardless of your streaming service, whether you're watching on a phone, tablet, computer, or TV. However, the method by which you'll access them is a bit different on each platform. Additionally, you'll need to be aware of the top resolutions and frame rates Netflix is capable of delivering to your hardware, as well as of the content you're viewing. If there's a gap, you'll know you're not getting the streaming quality you paid for. Depending on the reason for any downgrades you may notice in quality, you'll be able to figure out whether the culprit is device limitations, network issues, or Netflix itself.