Conan O'Brien is hosting educational videos for an AI cybersecurity company

Cybersecurity AI company Adaptive Security has partnered with famed comedian Conan O'Brien for a 15-part educational video series. These training videos will help Adaptive's clients and their employees to navigate threats such as phishing and deepfakes.

Considering how often corporate trainings are a total snoozefest, getting a genuinely funny and smart person to present this critical information seems like a smart, if expensive, move. The clip currently promoting the partnership on Adaptive's website even kicks off with a joke about O'Brien only doing the gig for the money.

More broadly, it's great to see a business investing in this type of education to ensure that people really do follow best practices for online safety. The FTC said social media scams cost Americans at least $2.1 billion last year. Companies that might have access to even bigger bank accounts, not to mention sensitive information, make for even juicier targets. And AI tools can make cons awfully convincing and easier to pull off.

Luckily, there are plenty of common sense rules you can follow to keep the troublemakers at bay. We aren't lucky enough to have Conan narrating them, but just queue up the monorail episode of The Simpsons to play in the background while you read some of Engadget's top cybersecurity tips for a near-identical experience.