AT&T now offers $3 day passes for 'unlimited' iPad cellular data

If you've ever needed iPad data for a day or two without signing a contract or paying for an entire month, AT&T has a new option. The company's Unlimited Day Pass offers 24 hours of unlimited wireless data to eligible iPad users for a flat $3 rate, without a contract, subscription or credit check. "AT&T is the first and only major U.S. wireless provider to give eligible iPad users (with eSIM capabilities) the freedom to buy on-demand connectivity when they need it," the carrier said in a press release.

The plan is available to anyone (including non-AT&T customers), so it could be a good option for camping, weekends aways, or tourists. AT&T also notes that many folks with eSIM iPads have no cellular plan, so it could be a way to give your kid internet access when they're using an iPad to study for exams. There's no automatic renewal, so you'll have no ongoing commitment or need to cancel.

If you sign up, the first day pass is complimentary, limited to one iPad per customer, then available at a flat daily rate via credit or debit card. To use it with any Wi-Fi + cellular iPad model, simply activate the plan from your iOS device settings, with no app or Wi-Fi connection needed. "Open the Settings app, tap Cellular Data [and] add AT&T Unlimited Day Pass," AT&T explains. The 24-hour data activation will start shortly after purchase.

The new service is available for any eSIM equipped iPad dating back to 2019, including iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Android and other tablets are not yet eligible. AT&T said it plans to expand the service to include "multi-day options such as weekend and week-long passes" in the future. The company notes that it may slow data speeds if the network is busy.