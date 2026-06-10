Insta360's Luna Ultra takes on DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal cameras

Insta360 has launched Luna Ultra, a direct competitor to DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera lineup primarily meant for vlogging and travel documentation. It was designed in collaboration with Leica, equipped with the German company's Summicron lens that's paired with a one-inch 8K sensor for high-resolution videos and images. The camera also has a secondary telephoto lens system, particularly a 1/1.3-inch sensor paired with an F2 aperture, which gives the camera the ability to take bokeh photos and images with up to 12 times zoom.

"Luna Ultra marks Insta360's arrival in the gimbal camera space, backed by the full strength of our imaging expertise," said Max Richter, marketing VP and co-founder of Insta360. "We believe this category is ready for a new standard, defined by smarter technology, stronger performance, and a more intuitive user experience."

The camera can capture videos, which support Dolby Vision, with up to 8K in resolution and a 30fps frame rate. When it comes to still photography, the device can take 37-megapixel images and 200-megapixel panoramic pictures. Its built-in wind guard can help you keep out background noise while recording in less-than-ideal conditions. However, if you want a dedicated mic, you will have to buy it separately.

Luna Ultra's two-inch OLED touchscreen display is detachable and allows you to control the camera from up to 66 feet away. It uses AI tracking to keep the subject in frame, with its stabilization system enabling smooth footage despite the subject's movements. The camera can last for up to four hours on a single charge with its 1,550mAh battery, and it can save 47GB worth of photos and images in its internal storage. To be able to take more images and videos, you'll have to expand the device's storage capacity with a microSD card up to 1TB in size. Finally, while you can edit footage captured with the Luna Ultra in the Insta360 app, the recorded videos' built-in timecode will allow you to use Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro for editing.

The Insta360 Luna Ultra will be available for sale starting today, June 10, on the Insta360 website, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers for $770. You can choose between Cosmic Black and Stellar White. It costs a couple of hundred dollars more than the base DJI Osmo Pocket 4, but take note that the DJI camera isn't officially available in the USA.