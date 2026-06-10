Gemini in Chrome expands further to Latin America and the Middle East

Gemini in Chrome continues to roll out and has now landed in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Google announced. Like it or not, the AI browser feature is now available in nearly every region around the world, with the rather large exception of Europe.

Gemini in Chrome provides a personalized browsing assistant that lets you summarize contents, compare information across tabs and more. It's integrated with apps like Calendar, Maps and Gmail, helping you to automate day-to-day tasks like creating email drafts or checking location details.

If you're in one of the new regions and want to try it out, just tap the "Ask Gemini" icon at the top right of the screen, which opens a new Gemini chat sidebar across every open tab. You can also access Google's in-house image generator, Nano Banana 2. To employ the app integrations, you can ask it to add events to Calendar or plan a trip in Maps, for instance.

So far, Gemini in Chrome and other Google AI features haven't come to Europe due to the strict GDPR rules. Any AI that reads browser data requires a highly secure version that keeps user data within the bloc. Some users have reported availability of the feature in a Chrome Canary beta build though, so it may arrive in Germany, France and other EU countries soonish.