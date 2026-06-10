Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac will become read-only next month

Microsoft has announced that Office 2019 for Mac will become almost useless next month, with the company blaming an expiring digital license. Starting July 13, Mac users running older versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote will only be able to open and print files, effectively rendering them as read-only "productivity" apps.

Microsoft calls this "reduced functionality mode," which prevents users from editing, saving or creating new files. iPhone and iPad Microsoft 365 subscribers are also affected, as well those who use non-subscription versions of Office 2019 or Office 2021.

If you're a Mac user whose computer can run macOS 12 (Monterey) or an iPad or iPhone user on iOS17 or above, you can resolve the outdated certificate issue by simply updating Microsoft 365 or Office 2021. But those with Office 2019 are pretty much out of luck. Microsoft ceased its support for this version of the suite on October 10, 2023, when it stopped providing updates. This means it can't be updated on your Mac, and reinstalling won't do the trick either.

To continue using Office apps as you did before, Microsoft advises either subscribing to Microsoft 365 or making a one-time purchase of Office 2024, the most recent version of the suite. You can also use apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint for free in your browser with a Microsoft account.

The certificate expiration issue only applies to those who use Office and Microsoft 365 on macOS and iOS. Windows and Android are not affected, and Office 2021 will continue to be supported until October 13, 2026, when it will also stop receiving security updates.

Older versions of software being phased out is nothing new, but as The Verge notes, this particular case will be galling for Office users who were assured back in 2023 that their apps would "continue to function" despite Microsoft no longer supporting them. This guarantee was then quietly tweaked in an update last month, with the company removing any mention of functionality and only promising that user data will remain safe.